Radio Vision and other traditional media may lose their frequencies

1,472 radio and television frequencies are in a public tender, which constitutes 65% of that type of spectrum in the country. According to Fundamedios, traditional and longstanding experienced media as Radio Vision could lose their frequencies.

Fundamedios, the NGO dedicated to safeguarding freedom of expression, has denounced that the media affected would be: Radio Vision, Exa-Democracia, JC Radio la Bruja, Eres and Teleamazonas, based in the city of Quito, among others. “They are just some examples of very popular media, independent editorial line (the exception is JC Radio, which is only musical) and deep historical identification with the audiences, especially in the city of Quito,” said the NGO in its statement.

These media were qualified and passed the first part of the competition, but their direct competitors are community radio stations or communication companies whose shareholders are, according to Fundamedios, related to the Government, such as the businessman known as “Ghost” Gonzalez or shareholders of the EinsteinBiceps company. In practice, this makes it almost impossible for them to pass the second phase, since the community radio stations are granted 15 additional points for affirmative action and, also, the qualification parameters could fall into subjectivity, such as the alignment with principles not strictly defined as of “good living.”

This places them at a disadvantage situation and imminent danger of losing their frequencies. In addition, it directly contravenes Section 107 of the Organic Law of Communication (LOC), which recognizes a 20% of the total established score for accumulated investment and experience. This was not taken into account for the decisive phase of the competition.

Fundamedios has also denounced the existence of what they consider inconsistencies in the number of frequencies requested. ARCOTEL would have registered before a public notary 1476 frequencies; nevertheless, a the moment of announcing the results 1486 were recorded.

