Scrutiny of votes disturbs the political organizations

The Provincial Electoral Delegation of Guayas conducted a special training, at the University of Guayaquil, on vote counting and electoral control aimed at the delegates of political organizations qualified for the general elections of February 19.

The Coordinator of Political Participation of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Milton Paredes, explained that the objective of this workshop is for the political movements to know the phases of the electoral process.

Some political actors voiced their concerns on the scrutiny.

Luis Serrano, director of the Health and Labor movement, said that there is distrust in the process of scrutinizing votes. “These trainings are ok to clarify certain criteria, since there is a blanket of doubts about the impartiality of the CNE in relation to these elections, and we hope that the right to suffrage and the decision of the people are be respected,” he said.

Paredes added that these concerns are not substantiated and that they base on the current regulations. “Beyond speculation, we act on the basis of the Code of Democracy, which indicates that the valid votes are the only ones counted to define the winners,” he concluded.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/01/18/nota/ 6002743/escrutinio-inquieta- organizaciones-politicas