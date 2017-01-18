BREAKING NEWS

Scrutiny of votes disturbs the political organizations

Publicado el 18 Jan 2017
Por :
 
The Provincial Electoral Delegation of Guayas conducted a special training, at the University of Guayaquil, on vote counting and electoral control aimed at the delegates of political organizations qualified for the general elections of February 19.
The Coordinator of Political Participation of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Milton Paredes, explained that the objective of this workshop is for the political movements to know the phases of the electoral process.
Some political actors voiced their concerns on the scrutiny.
Luis Serrano, director of the Health and Labor movement, said that there is distrust in the process of scrutinizing votes. “These trainings are ok to clarify certain criteria, since there is a blanket of doubts about the impartiality of the CNE in relation to these elections, and we hope that the right to suffrage and the decision of the people are be respected,” he said.
Paredes added that these concerns are not substantiated and that they base on the current regulations. “Beyond speculation, we act on the basis of the Code of Democracy, which indicates that the valid votes are the only ones counted to define the winners,” he concluded.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/01/18/nota/6002743/escrutinio-inquieta-organizaciones-politicas



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The police frustrates the shipping of 370.5 kilos of cocaine to Belgium

Posted On19 Jan 2017

Indecisive voters reach a 33%, according to Perfiles de Opinion

Posted On19 Jan 2017

Underemployment in Ecuador rose from 14% to 19.9% in 2016

Posted On18 Jan 2017

Cynthia Viteri proposes life imprisonment for femicide

Posted On18 Jan 2017

Candidates from District 1 were in the Pablo Neruda housing cooperative with Annabella Azin

Posted On18 Jan 2017

'The White elephants' would be eliminated in a government of Guillermo Lasso

Posted On18 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.