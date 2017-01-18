The OAS gave ‘warnings’ to the CNE

The observer mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) received several concerns from opposition political parties regarding the electoral process of February 19.

Leonel Fernandez, the former president of the Dominican Republic, said that in his meetings with Cynthia Viteri (Social-Christian party), Paco Moncayo (from the National Agreement for Change) and Andres Páez (from the CREO party), three criticisms were repeated.

“The concerns have basically to do with the voter´s register, with the computer system and with the scanners for the transmission of the data containing the election results,” he said.

For the delegation of the OAS, the important thing is to bestow all the guarantees to these elections, so that there is confidence that the results reflect the popular will.

“These concerns have been discussed with the electoral authorities, warning them that there is a legitimate concern of political parties,” said Fernandez.

On January 8, the National Electoral Council (CNE) conducted a nationwide drill to calibrate the components of the election day.



