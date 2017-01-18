BREAKING NEWS

‘The White elephants’ would be eliminated in a government of Guillermo Lasso

Publicado el 18 Jan 2017
Por :
 
Guillermo Lasso, the presidential candidate for the CREO-SUMA alliance, spoke of the unfinished works and projects promoted by this government that would not be more useful.
 
During a radio interview, he said that the Pacific Refinery would be investigated because the Government would have already spent more than $ 2.2 billion on this project without results.
 
Regarding the Unasur building, in the Middle of the World, Lasso offered to visit it to know its conditions and, if possible, to move to that site the seat of his hypothetical Government.
In the case of the airports of Jumandy (Napo), Salinas (Santa Elena) and Santa Rosa (El Oro), the presidential hopeful indicated that he will propose the creation of “tourist-free zones,” so that those who set up hotel businesses or inns in the Amazon or the coast are exempt from paying taxes for 30 years.

 

 

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/01/18/nota/6002758/elefantes-blancos-se-eliminarian-gobierno-lasso



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The police frustrates the shipping of 370.5 kilos of cocaine to Belgium

Posted On19 Jan 2017

Indecisive voters reach a 33%, according to Perfiles de Opinion

Posted On19 Jan 2017

Underemployment in Ecuador rose from 14% to 19.9% in 2016

Posted On18 Jan 2017

Cynthia Viteri proposes life imprisonment for femicide

Posted On18 Jan 2017

Candidates from District 1 were in the Pablo Neruda housing cooperative with Annabella Azin

Posted On18 Jan 2017

Scrutiny of votes disturbs the political organizations

Posted On18 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.