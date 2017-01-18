‘The White elephants’ would be eliminated in a government of Guillermo Lasso

Guillermo Lasso, the presidential candidate for the CREO-SUMA alliance, spoke of the unfinished works and projects promoted by this government that would not be more useful.

During a radio interview, he said that the Pacific Refinery would be investigated because the Government would have already spent more than $ 2.2 billion on this project without results.

Regarding the Unasur building, in the Middle of the World, Lasso offered to visit it to know its conditions and, if possible, to move to that site the seat of his hypothetical Government. In the case of the airports of Jumandy (Napo), Salinas (Santa Elena) and Santa Rosa (El Oro), the presidential hopeful indicated that he will propose the creation of “tourist-free zones,” so that those who set up hotel businesses or inns in the Amazon or the coast are exempt from paying taxes for 30 years.

