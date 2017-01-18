BREAKING NEWS

Underemployment in Ecuador rose from 14% to 19.9% in 2016

Publicado el 18 Jan 2017
Por :
According to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC), by the end of 2016, there were about 1.5 million people in this condition, almost half a million more than the previous year. This increase was registered in urban and rural areas.

 

David Vera, director of the agency, describes underemployment as “a lower quality job. Obviously, the characteristic of an underemployed person is an income lower than the basic salary, or someone who is working less than 40 hours and has a desire to find a new job.  An example, he said, is the housewife who works part time or sells products through catalogs, but at least receives an income per month for those activities and seeks to support her home financially.

The economically active population (PEA) went from 7.4 million to 7.8 million between December 2015 and 2016. According to the INEC, more people was looking for a job in that period.

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/actualidad/subempleo-ecuador-inec-cordes.html



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The police frustrates the shipping of 370.5 kilos of cocaine to Belgium

Posted On19 Jan 2017

Indecisive voters reach a 33%, according to Perfiles de Opinion

Posted On19 Jan 2017

Cynthia Viteri proposes life imprisonment for femicide

Posted On18 Jan 2017

Candidates from District 1 were in the Pablo Neruda housing cooperative with Annabella Azin

Posted On18 Jan 2017

'The White elephants' would be eliminated in a government of Guillermo Lasso

Posted On18 Jan 2017

Scrutiny of votes disturbs the political organizations

Posted On18 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.