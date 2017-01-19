BREAKING NEWS

Indecisive voters reach a 33%, according to Perfiles de Opinion

The pollster company Perfiles de Opinion estimates that 33% of electors has not yet decided who to vote for in next February’s election. 67% have already been inclined to one of the eight binomials.
The company carried out a survey on January 8 to 936 people from Quito, Guayaquil, and Cuenca.
Paulina Recalde, the director, recalled in a radio interview that in October the indecision reached a 50%.
Other pollsters have not updated data. Until last month, Cedatos placed it at 51% and Market at 49.5%.
In the survey of Perfiles de Opinion, it was determined that 14% of the citizens interviewed consider that corruption is one of the biggest problems in the country.
The current Code of Democracy states that opinion polls shall be released up to 10 days before the elections; That is, until next February 9.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/01/19/nota/6004228/indecisos-llegan-33-segun-perfiles-opinion



