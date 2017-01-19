The police frustrates the shipping of 370.5 kilos of cocaine to Belgium

The Ecuadorian police have hindered the shipment of 370.5 kilos of drug, hidden in export banana boxes, in a container located in the seaport of Guayaquil, and whose final destination was Belgium, reported the Interior Ministry.

In the so-called “Chameleon” operation, the agents, with the help of dogs trained in the alkaloid location, found 336 rectangular packages, covered with adhesive tape, hidden in the banana boxes.

The Police arrested Jorge Rigoberto R. B., 70, a representative of the company that was sending the cargo, by order of the prosecutor in charge, Jhon Campusano, the ministry reported. EFE



Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/sociedad/ 2017/01/18/policia-frustra- envio-de-3705-kilos-de- cocaina-a-belgica/#prettyPhoto