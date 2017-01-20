BREAKING NEWS

Edgar Vaca, a former police commander, receives political asylum in the United States.

Publicado el 20 Jan 2017
Por :
Edgar Vaca, the former chief of the National Police who is accused of crimes against humanity, was granted political asylum from the United States, according to his defense lawyer, Marcelo Dueñas.
Vaca is required by the Ecuadorian justice in an investigation into the torture and disappearance of three former guerrilla fighters from the subversive group Alfaro Vive Carajo.
A US judge granted him protection as an asylum. However, this decision will be final if the US prosecutor’s office does not appeal the decision.
In the anti-subversive struggle of the 1980s, it is said that Vaca and five other former officers would have committed the crimes mentioned above against Susana Cajas, Luis Vaca, and Javier Jarrin.
Edgar Vaca was released by the Interpol on February 13, 2016, after being arrested a few weeks earlier, on January 27.

Source: http://www.larepublica.ec/blog/politica/2017/01/19/edgar-vaca-ex-comandante-de-la-policia-recibe-asilo-politico-en-ee-uu/#prettyPhoto



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Local hake without export market

Posted On20 Jan 2017

Gold, water and tourism, Guayas´ loses

Posted On20 Jan 2017

Rice prices fall

Posted On20 Jan 2017

Taxes and health, the axes of the legislative plan of the Christian Social- Madera de Guerrero party

Posted On20 Jan 2017

State agencies rate more than candidates on television

Posted On20 Jan 2017

Guillermo Lasso shares moments with students at the University of Otavalo

Posted On20 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.