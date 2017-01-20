Gold, water and tourism, Guayas´ loses

The 246.91 square kilometers that Guayas recently lost with the current technical reports of the National Committee of Internal Boundaries (Conali) hide envious attractions for any province. Waterfalls, water sources, plots suitable for agriculture and livestock, and even gold mines in all four points.

La Esperanza Alta, on the border with Bolivar, attracts the attention of tourists who visit it only because of the waterfalls. Further in Santa Rosa de Agua Clara, gold is a magnet, as noted by the president of the Guayas Boundary Committee, Xavier Sandoval, who went into the area. “No one knows there’s gold in there. There are dozens of mines exploding. That is of great interest.”

Las Tachuelas, on the border with Manabi, hides a basin of the river Daule. While the dispute over Abdón Calderón, with Azuay, welcomes the entire inhabited area of the sector.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ actualidad/oro-agua-y-turismo- lo-que-pierde-guayas-XY1023716