BREAKING NEWS

Gold, water and tourism, Guayas´ loses

Publicado el 20 Jan 2017
Por :
 
The 246.91 square kilometers that Guayas recently lost with the current technical reports of the National Committee of Internal Boundaries (Conali) hide envious attractions for any province. Waterfalls, water sources, plots suitable for agriculture and livestock, and even gold mines in all four points.
La Esperanza Alta, on the border with Bolivar, attracts the attention of tourists who visit it only because of the waterfalls. Further in Santa Rosa de Agua Clara, gold is a magnet, as noted by the president of the Guayas Boundary Committee, Xavier Sandoval, who went into the area. “No one knows there’s gold in there. There are dozens of mines exploding. That is of great interest.”
Las Tachuelas, on the border with Manabi, hides a basin of the river Daule. While the dispute over Abdón Calderón, with Azuay, welcomes the entire inhabited area of the sector.

 

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/oro-agua-y-turismo-lo-que-pierde-guayas-XY1023716



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Local hake without export market

Posted On20 Jan 2017

Rice prices fall

Posted On20 Jan 2017

Taxes and health, the axes of the legislative plan of the Christian Social- Madera de Guerrero party

Posted On20 Jan 2017

State agencies rate more than candidates on television

Posted On20 Jan 2017

Guillermo Lasso shares moments with students at the University of Otavalo

Posted On20 Jan 2017

Jaime Nebot denies links with Odebrecht and says he will ask to be under investigation

Posted On20 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.