Guillermo Lasso shares moments with students at the University of Otavalo

Publicado el 20 Jan 2017
Por :
The presidential hopeful of the CREO-SUMA coalition, Guillermo Lasso, fulfilled his agenda of work yesterday in Imbabura.
The student government of the University of Otavalo invited him to participate in a conversation with students.
Before the event, Lasso addressed to the press. There, the candidate ratified his offer to eliminate entrance examinations to the universities and allow the young people to be the ones who decide what career to study.
He also expressed his solidarity with his binomial partner, Andres Paez, whose social networks accounts had been hacked. “These actions are part of a dirty campaign.”
during the conversation, Lasso said that the economic management of the regime had been “disastrous”: “After an oil boom, today it is not justified that the state has delays in allocations to municipalities and local governments, and even worse to take money from the monetary reserve to pay those debts.”

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/01/20/nota/6005455/lasso-comparte-alumnos-universidad-otavalo



