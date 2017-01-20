Jaime Nebot denies links with Odebrecht and says he will ask to be under investigation

Jaime Nebot, mayor of Guayaquil, described as an infamy a document that has circulated in social networks, following a newspaper publication, which links officials of the León Febres Cordero regime (1984-1988) in contracts with the Brazilian company Odebrecht, which has been questioned for paying bribes in 12 countries including Ecuador.

In a speech broadcast nationally and through Facebook, for almost 8 minutes Nebot came out to defend “his honor that will not be tainted by scoundrels, who are based on a paper without a signature of responsibility. And in my case without any foundation or credibility, that 30 years ago, I would have received money from Odebrecht. I reject that slander.”

He announced he would appear tomorrow before the Office of the Prosecutor to investigate everything in the case above mentioned. But he also said that the following week he will request the preliminary proceedings, “and then initiate the pertinent criminal action that, sooner or later, will bring to jail all the perpetrators and accomplices of this criminal infraction, for accusing me of this crime.”

“A report says that according to the bribe givers, money was sent ‘to bank accounts in Guayaquil and Miami.’ Odebrecht or his officials have never sent money to my accounts, or those of my relatives or companies,” he said firmly.

He said that in his 16 years in the City Hall of Guayaquil he has never signed a contract with Odebrecht. “The only time that they entered a bid, they lost, during the concession of the Guayaquil Airport. It is evident then that I have never taken part in any Odebrecht contract.”



