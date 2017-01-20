Jaime Nebot denies links with Odebrecht and says he will ask to be under investigation
In a speech broadcast nationally and through Facebook, for almost 8 minutes Nebot came out to defend “his honor that will not be tainted by scoundrels, who are based on a paper without a signature of responsibility. And in my case without any foundation or credibility, that 30 years ago, I would have received money from Odebrecht. I reject that slander.”
He announced he would appear tomorrow before the Office of the Prosecutor to investigate everything in the case above mentioned. But he also said that the following week he will request the preliminary proceedings, “and then initiate the pertinent criminal action that, sooner or later, will bring to jail all the perpetrators and accomplices of this criminal infraction, for accusing me of this crime.”
