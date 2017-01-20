Artículo anterior
Rice prices fall
A drop to $ 26 for a 205-pound sack of paddy rice. Few are those who buy due to overproduction.
The official price is 35.50 dollars, the value paid by the National Storage Unit (UNA), but between this and the previous week the sack was listed first at $ 30, after at $28 and finally $26, if someone buys…
In Babahoyo, the rice farmers report the absence of buyers.
Gonzalo Espinel, president of the Babahoyo Irrigation Board, says that the situation is critical because in the area (Montalvo-Babahoyo Road, Los Ríos) some newly planted hectares have also been flooded and there are others to be harvested. This is just the beginning.”
Source: http://expreso.ec/