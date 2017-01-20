State agencies rate more than candidates on television

In the first 15 days of the official campaign, the eight presidential candidates appeared 152.85 minutes in 10 national television channels, through 290 advertising spots.

These data were collected by the Media Monitoring Center of Citizen Participation (PC). So far, this control campaign authorized by the National Electoral Council (CNE) has issued two reports. These documents are submitted to the CNE for analysis and, if necessary, to make corrections.

According to these reports, 12 state agencies had a greater participation than the politicians. 315.99 minutes of official propaganda were recorded in 491 spots. These are messages from institutions of the central government, local governments and other functions of the State.

Section 203 of the Code of Democracy stipulates that the advertising or propaganda of state institutions is prohibited during the campaign at all levels of the government, excepting four cases.

These exceptions are information on programs or projects that are being implemented or should be during that period; Reports on closures of roads or the opening of alternative ways.

Natural catastrophes are also considered emergency situations when it is necessary to inform the public about safety measures, evacuation. And when it is needed to report on issues of national importance such as prevention campaigns, vaccination, public health.

