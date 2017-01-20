Taxes and health, the axes of the legislative plan of the Christian Social- Madera de Guerrero party

Candidates for legislators in Guayas for the alliance between the Christian Social Party and the Madera de Guerrero Party (PSC-MG) plan to promote economic and social proposals in the legislative future.

The first are focused on taxes and the second in the health area, according to the description of the work plan of the PSC-MG.

They are Henry Cucalon, running for District 1; Poly Ugarte, running for District 2; Cesar Rohon, running for District 3; And Francisco Asan, District 4.

Cucalon, an assemblyman, seeking reelection and former municipal secretary in Guayaquil, said that the “thesis” of lists 6-75 would be to lower or eliminate taxes.

And he emphasizes that those that will be “wiped out” will be the advance of the Income Tax, the Exit of Foreign Exchange, Capital Gains and the 2×1000. The latter tax levies the capital of Guayaquil companies.

Rohon, an entrepreneur, and former assemblyman, says that this “tax reform” is one of the measures that will allow the recovery of the country’s economy.

“When you remove the advance from the Income Tax, you give the company oxygen, it gives you liquidity, which we do not have now. When you eliminate the Tax on the Exit of Currencies, companies are encouraged to invest in Ecuador,” he explains.

