Rafael Correa: “We are politically responsible for the corruption.”
Former Minister of Hydrocarbons Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, appointed by Correa, is no longer a “traitor,” as he was called weeks ago, and has become an “infiltrator.” An infiltrator who for nine years remained in the senior oil management of the Citizen Revolution, according to the new official story, supported by his cousin Carlos Pareja Cordero. Both remain fugitives.
The nuances have also reached the Odebrecht case, the company that confessed to having paid bribes to government officials (whose names are not yet known) between 2007 and 2016. “It turns out that the culprits are those of the state party,” Correa said before charging responsibility over other names, and of other times.
Source: http://expreso.ec/