Cynthia Viteri promises the creation of an employment agency and a highway

PSC’s presidential hopeful, Cynthia Viteri, announced the establishment of the Labor Activation Center as an employment agency, which will be the link between private companies and people without jobs.

There will be, she said, a training process that will involve production chambers, educational sectors, led by the Ministry of Labor, which will generate the possibility of directly connecting the unemployed persons with the companies.

In Quito, she announced the construction of a six-lane highway, which will link the capital with Guayaquil in an alliance and concession with the private sector, which will generate 2,500 direct jobs and 50,000 indirect jobs, at the cost of $ 1.6 billion. The highway will be part of a public-private alliance and the presidential binomial anticipated that this road will not be built by Odebrecht.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/01/24/nota/ 6013564/viteri-promete-crear- agencia-empleos-autopista