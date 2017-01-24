Famous personalities support campaigns without presidential hopefuls

The Socialist Party has no candidate for president, but candidate Ernesto Huertas Carrillo is the one that draws the most attention on the streets. He greets, shakes hands and let people take some photos with him. He is not promoting his show but campaigning, along with his peers, with a view to capturing the vote for the February elections.

He does so with the costumes that identify him artistically as Tiko Tiko. Since Tuesday he has made his tours on his Tikomovil, a truck that actor Alberto Cajamarca has adapted to be also a stage.

Freddy Viejó González, president of the Socialist Party of Guayas and candidate for Assemblyman for the 4th district, comments that Tiko Tiko reinforces each of the candidates in the tours, that each hopeful shines with his light, but “the party’s heart and that smile that makes vibrate is my friend ErnesTiko.”

TV personalities or political leaders, who are recognized by the citizens, become a strategy in this election campaign for those parties or movements that do not have their presidential candidate.

Candidates for legislators, representing Guayas of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante (AEA) party sometimes conduct their tours accompanied by their leader, businessman Alvaro Noboa, or his wife, Annabella Azin.

