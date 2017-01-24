Fire in a factory on the Daule highway

The afternoon of Tuesday, January 24, a fire was registered in a factory located on the Daule road, in Guayaquil.

According to witness reports, the fire started around 12:45. Then, at 12:30 a loud explosion was heard.

The Fire Department through its Twitter account reported that several units came immediately to fight the fire on the site.

A large number of employees of the Veconsa factory have been evacuated. This company manufactures and distributes frozen food products, although it is known that ambulances are on site to address possible collateral emergencies.



