Guillermo Lasso carries out his political campaign in Pichincha

With a motorcade, Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate of the CREO-SUMA alliance, yesterday focused his campaign in the Rumiñahui County, which began in El Tingo and ended in the center of Sangolqui.

He assured that he leads the electoral preference polls in the country and will triumph on February 19.

He ratified that he will implement a system of electoral control that will include more than 40 thousand citizens in each poll station, because “Ecuador does not trust the National Electoral Council.”

He also indicated that there are concerns about deceased persons who appear registered, which generates mistrust. He did not want to refer to a tweet of his vice-presidential candidate, Andres Paez, regarding the appearance of the missing Restrepo brothers. “I respect that situation from the day it happened,” Lasso said.

