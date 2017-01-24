BREAKING NEWS

Lenin Moreno declined invitation to presidential debate

Publicado el 24 Jan 2017
Por :
“Debates based on confrontation and behaviors and attitudes that devalue actual politics as an instrument of ethical service to the country,” was one of the reasons why presidential hopeful Lenin Moreno will not attend the Presidential Debate proposed by the Chamber of Commerce of Guayaquil.
The other seven presidential candidates: Patricio Zuquilanda, Ivan Espinel, Cynthia Viteri, Paco Moncayo, Abdala Bucaram Pulley, Washington Pesantez and Guillermo Lasso have already confirmed their attendance at the debate that will be held on Wednesday, January 25, from 21:00 at the Guayaquil Convention Center.

 

Through a letter, Lenin Moreno, despite stressing that it is important for all sectors of society to become involved in politics, says that he is surprised that among the proposed topics, issues of social interest, such as “care for people with disabilities, seniors, children, or migrant rights had not been addressed.”

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/01/23/nota/6013150/candidato-lenin-moreno-declino-invitacion-debate-presidencial



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Fire in a factory on the Daule highway

Posted On24 Jan 2017

The Capital Gains Act hampers the transfer and sale of houses

Posted On24 Jan 2017

Pacific Refinery: USD 537 million in complementary contracts

Posted On24 Jan 2017

Famous personalities support campaigns without presidential hopefuls

Posted On24 Jan 2017

Ecuador experienced the electoral debates once more

Posted On24 Jan 2017

Dead people are registered on the electoral roll

Posted On23 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.