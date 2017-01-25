A radio station takes its claim to the streets

Dozens of people staged a sit-in yesterday at the Shyris Avenue, in support for broadcaster Diego Oquendo, and then a march. They wore white t-shirts, Ecuadorian flags, and posters with slogans like “I am radio Vision.”

This radio station, like other media, participates in the frequencies bid that started in 2016 and is carried out by the Telecommunications Regulatory and Control Agency (Arcotel) and the Council for Regulation and Development of Information and Communication (Cordicom).

Accompanied by relatives, Oquendo addressed the audience with a microphone, which applauded.

He told them that the Radio Vision cause goes beyond a frequency, but that it has to do with the defense of democracy in Ecuador and that it is not possible to build a more just society without and free communication.

“The frequency contest suffers from a series of gaps, inconsistencies and even illegalities,” he said. He explained that for example, they are competing with community projects, which have different objectives than those of private media. Authorities reject any irregularities in the process.

Fuente: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/01/25/nota/ 6014677/radio-lleva-su- reclamo-frecuencia-calles