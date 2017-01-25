Alvaro Noboa and Sylka Sanchez toured southern Guayaquil

The night of Tuesday, January 24, Alvaro Noboa, Sylka Sanchez (candidate for legislator) and the candidates for the District # 1 of Guayas of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, were received by the residents of the Santiaguito de Roldos housing cooperative, in the south of Guayaquil, in the middle of a party.

The inhabitants of the sector expressed that they need jobs, facilities to access loans and to be able to develop their businesses, security, the end of crime, drugs and the economic crisis.

Noboa, the leader of the party, invited the Ecuadorians to vote for his party on February 19 and pledged to work alongside the members of his group once they arrive at the Assembly.