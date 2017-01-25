Cynthia Viteri practiced for the debate with her campaign team

The Social-Christian candidate Cynthia Viteri devoted part of her day yesterday to prepare for the debate organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Guayaquil for tonight.

Three podiums were installed to create a scenario similar to the one that the guild will mount for the debate.

One was occupied by Viteri, and the others, by the candidates for legislators in Guayas, Henry Cucalon, and Henry Kronfle.

The alleged public was made up of some members of the campaign team.

The moderator was journalist Carlos Vera, who with a clock in hand, clocked the time Viteri took to answer.

In declarations to the media, the presidential candidate regretted that “the candidate of the government” did not attend the debate, because she said that he “took away” the “right of the people” to know their proposals.

Earlier she offered media interviews.

