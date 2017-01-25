BREAKING NEWS

Guillermo Lasso forges a commitment with the drivers of Santo Domingo

Publicado el 25 Jan 2017
Por :
Guillermo Lasso, presidential hopeful of the Creando Oportunidades movement (CREO), was yesterday in the capital of the province of Santo Domingo de Los Tsachilas, where he met with guilds of the transportation sector.
The appointment with the drivers was developed in the Sueño de Bolivar area, where the candidate presented his plan to generate one million jobs in four years.
The presidential candidate also referred to the project to eliminate fourteen taxes, including the tax on vehicles, the purchase of used cars and pollution.
Accompanied by his wife, Maria de Lourdes Alcivar, Lasso addressed to the drivers, on the bucket of a van.
He later led a walk through the streets of Santo Domingo, along with his sympathizers.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/01/25/nota/6014743/lasso-se-compromete-choferes-santo-domingo



