Alvaro Noboa toured the province of Santa Elena

Publicado el 26 Jan 2017
Por :
The leader of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, Alvaro Noboa, accompanied Marcos Lainez, Freddy Leon, and Doramar Collins, candidates for legislators in the province of Santa Elena, on Wednesday afternoon.
The inhabitants of the Province of Santa Elena during ten years of government have suffered the lack of utility services, work, security and the total abandonment.

 

“I for my part, I am 76 years old and look how we live here, still without a sewer service, or sidewalks. When it rains all the water abounds, and I have to dig a trench to avoid that the water runs into the house,” Cruz Lino said.



