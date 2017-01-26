Cynthia Viteri resumes her tour around the country, after focusing on debate

Yesterday´s agenda of the presidential candidate for the Social Christian Party (PSC), Cynthia Viteri, included working meetings, before the debate between candidates that was scheduled for last night.

Her preparation for that event began the day before with rehearsals. She is interested in this space to spread her proposals, and yesterday she invited her supporters, through her social network accounts, to watch her participation live on Facebook and Twitter.

Even outside the Convention Center of Guayaquil, where the debate took place, a fence with her face was put in allusion to that event. And she commented on Instagram that she was going to lead that space “for a positive change to improve your life and the other offers of change.”

She published a photo with a dog she adopted on one of her campaign tours. And she also organized her campaign to resume it today in Cuenca.

