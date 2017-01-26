Ecuador bets on quality in textile fair

Leather and woven garments, threads, towels, and tagua are some of the products that Ecuadorian companies present ar the Colombiatex fair de las Americas offer since last Monday to more than 14 thousand visitors, mostly invited by Procolombia.

Ten companies came from Ecuador, some for the first time, to this fair that celebrates its 29th edition in this city; And the presentation of quality garments with high added value has been the strategy of entrepreneurs to cope with the loss of competitiveness due to the devaluation of the Colombian peso and other currencies against the dollar.

Pedro Pablo Caiza, the owner of Makita Piel, brought from Cotacachi a sample of his leather. He assures that quality is the way to counteract the price disadvantage.

“The Colombian market is very important for us, I have been to these fairs as a visitor, and the quality of the Ecuadorian leather jackets is superior to the Colombian ones,” says Caiza.

He emphasizes to those interested that his handmade processes for the treatment of the leather and the elaboration of the garments give added value to his products against the industrialized options.

