Guillermo Lasso had a day of interviews

“Funny.” This is how the presidential hopeful for the Movement Creating Opportunities (CREO) in alliance with SUMA, Guillermo Lasso, qualified the Facebook live, in which he answered questions from the followers of Daily El Universo in that network.

Lasso arrived at this daily offices at noon, after an interview with the Vistazo magazine.

The candidate declared himself proud of his activity as a banker, the same he said he has accomplished with honesty. He clarified that when the bank holiday was decreed he was governor of Guayas and had no participation in that decision when asked about this by netizens who followed the broadcast.

According to Lasso’s agenda, after these interviews he would have no more activities, until the night he would be with the six other candidates in the debate.

