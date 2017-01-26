The Celac, in the hands of the Bolivarian axis

The Fifth Summit of Heads of State of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CACAC) started transformed into a virtual meeting of leaders of the Bolivarian axis in the Dominican town of Punta Cana.

The presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro; Ecuador, Rafael Correa; Bolivia, Evo Morales; Cuba, Raúl Castro; Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega; El Salvador, Salvador Sánchez; And Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina (host), are the only Latin American leaders present. The rulers or chancellors of the Caribbean, most of them members of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) must be added.

The massive absence announced for reasons of the internal agenda of the majority of Latin American presidents leaves only the axis of Bolivarian leaders without any dissident voice at the summit.

The absent Latin American presidents are Mauricio Macri, Argentina; Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Peru; Michel Temer, Brazil; Tabaré Vázquez, Uruguay; Horacio Cartes, Paraguay; Michelle Bachelet, Chile; Juan Manuel Santos, Colombia; Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexico; Juan Carlos Varela, Panama; Luis Guillermo Solís, Costa Rica; Jimmy Morales, Guatemala; And Juan Orlando Hernández, Honduras.

The Celac´s summit held in Punta Cana is the one that, since its founding in 2011, fewer leaders has managed to reunite, and reaches this dubious record paradoxically in a moment of global political change and significant uncertainty for Latin America after the recent arrival of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States.



