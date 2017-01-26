BREAKING NEWS

These were the proposals of the presidential hopefuls

In a total of 125 minutes, the seven presidential candidates exposed their thoughts on seven issues last night. Due to the lack of time, moderator Andrea Bernal made a decision and did not make questions on social security.
These were the approaches of the candidates in three subjects:
Labor Market
The generation of employment opened the presidential debate among the seven candidates. All of them have projects for entrepreneurship and incentives so that companies hire people.

 

Tax Policy
The seven candidates proposed to eliminate taxes and be more efficient, in opposition to the current fiscal policy. Guillermo Lasso assured that he would eliminate 14 taxes (advance to the Income Tax, Capital Gains tax, etc.) and that will mean transferring three billion dollars to the real economy.
Macroeconomic Rules
With regard to the macroeconomy, Washington Pesantez proposed a mixed formula: “market as much as possible, state as far as it is needed.” His objective: to maintain the fiscal balance.

 


