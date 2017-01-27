Alvaro Noboa listened to the requests of El Oro inhabitants

Yesterday afternoon, Noboa and his team were in the Puerto Bolívar Parish, in Machala, where they could observe the precarious situation in which the inhabitants live. Unpaved dusty streets, no sewerage service, lack of utility services, insecurity, microtrafficking, and unemployment were some of the complaints made by those who are tired of the situation.

“In Puerto Bolívar as you can see, humble people who do not even have money to buy a small cane house, are forgotten by politicians, by the mayor. Those who come and tread this mud, is feeling what we need and what we need is that Puerto Bolivar changes, in everything, in every aspect, because it is time that we do not walk on the mud and treading mud,” said Pedro Solórzano.

Distressed by the hundreds of complaints he hears on a daily basis during his travels, Alvaro Noboa promised that together with the candidates for assemblymembers, they will work to create fair laws that will benefit Ecuadorians and help them out of the precarious situation in which they live.