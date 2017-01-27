Correa´s party in a tight spot for corruption
Weeks after his information was released, President Correa asked the Attorney General for a criminal trial against him and from that time an arrest warrant was issued. The denunciation of this journalist has propped up the loss of prestige of a corrupt and not so prosperous management by the fall of oil prices.
According to Villavicencio, about 20 people are accused of the facts, from the former Minister of Hydrocarbons, Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, who has an arrest warrant and is apparently in the United States, to private contractors linked to companies such as Ramiro Luque and Marianela Meza,” who are in Miami and are fugitives,” he states.
“They have just issued an arrest warrant against Carlos ‘Charlie’ Cordero Pareja, who is also a fugitive in Peru. There is a chain of suspects for various crimes such as money laundering, bribery, influence peddling and embezzlement,” by the complaint filed by Focus and Fernando Villavicencio on irregularities in contracts within Petroecuador.
From clandestinity, the journalist reports that of the $ 2 billion, small amounts have been discovered thanks to the contribution of Panama and other countries, in offshore bank accounts of Alex Bravo, Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, and contractors of Petroecuador, but the large sums of money still do not appear. The fate of $ 13 million would hardly have been identified.