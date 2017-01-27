Court calls 18 people for bribery in Petroecuador

A court in Ecuador today called eighteen people on trial for the crime of corruption in the notorious corruption case within the state oil company Petroecuador, which involves a former hydrocarbons minister, Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli.

Judge Karen Matamoros has tried 13 people like the plaintiffs and five as co-authors of bribery in Petroecuador, a crime that refers to actions to expedite, omit or delay procedures in exchange for bribes, the Public Media website reported.

The Ecuadorian Attorney’s Office also investigates an alleged corruption network in the state oil company, which is also being investigated by the former manager of the company, Alex Bravo.

One of the most investigated is Pareja Yannuzzelli, who faces an order of red diffusion of the Interpol, whereas Bravo is detained for investigation purposes.