BREAKING NEWS

Court calls 18 people for bribery in Petroecuador

Publicado el 27 Jan 2017
Por :
A court in Ecuador today called eighteen people on trial for the crime of corruption in the notorious corruption case within the state oil company Petroecuador, which involves a former hydrocarbons minister, Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli.
Judge Karen Matamoros has tried 13 people like the plaintiffs and five as co-authors of bribery in Petroecuador, a crime that refers to actions to expedite, omit or delay procedures in exchange for bribes, the Public Media website reported.

 

The Ecuadorian Attorney’s Office also investigates an alleged corruption network in the state oil company, which is also being investigated by the former manager of the company, Alex Bravo.
One of the most investigated is Pareja Yannuzzelli, who faces an order of red diffusion of the Interpol, whereas Bravo is detained for investigation purposes.

 



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Correa´s party in a tight spot for corruption

Posted On27 Jan 2017

Attorney confirms that remains found in Montecristi belong to Tito Nilton Mendoza

Posted On27 Jan 2017

Alvaro Noboa listened to the requests of El Oro inhabitants

Posted On27 Jan 2017

The scars of the Cenepa War

Posted On27 Jan 2017

Global perception of corruption of the 'Panama Papers' rebounded

Posted On27 Jan 2017

Fernando Villavicencio pays compensation for injury case against President Correa

Posted On27 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.