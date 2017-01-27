Cynthia Viteri highlights her ‘combat’ from the National Assembly

Social Christian candidate Cynthia Viteri talked last Thursday in Cuenca about her trajectory as an opposition Assemblywoman to the Government.

“For ten years, and any other candidate for the Presidency or Vice Presidency cannot say this, I was never a financier, nor part of the audience, nor a guest of the current Government. We fought them from the Assembly,” she stated at a news conference.

There she talked about the debate organized in Guayaquil.

She claimed that she was the “target” of certain candidates´ attacks because she is second in the national polls.

“I am in the middle of two powers, the economic on one side and the politician on the other,” said the candidate.

Viteri arrived in Cuenca by plane, and on her arrival, some sympathizers received her with roses. Apart from the conference, she visited some media.

