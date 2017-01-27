Global perception of corruption of the ‘Panama Papers’ rebounded

Yesterday, January 25, 2017, more details were known about the perception of corruption-2016, released on Wednesday by Transparency International (TI). The agency, which measured 176 countries around the world, warns that the Panama Papers case and its revelations raised the perception of corruption on a global scale.

The so-called ‘Panama Papers’ broke out in April 2016 and corruption events were known as that of the state oil company in Ecuador. TI measured nations on a scale of 0 to 100 points. Zero means high levels of corruption and 100 the contrary.

In the Ecuadorian case, Transparency International indicates that it has 31 points and one fell in relation to 2015. The Attorney General’s Office has said that these cases are investigated and statistics such as these: nine detained, 109 investigated, 39 prosecuted, 17 criminal attendances, 645 errands, etc., have been disseminated.

