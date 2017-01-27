Guillermo Lasso talks with young people about change in universities

The auditorium of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing of the Espol was full of young people who for more than an hour waited for the arrival of the presidential hopeful of CREO-SUMA party, Guillermo Lasso, who shared his life, career and work plan to win the elections.

The delay was because before the meeting with the students he held a private meeting with the authorities of the Espol and several universities.

A statement from this political organization reported that at this meeting, where officials from the Ceaaces (Council for Evaluation, Accreditation and Quality Assurance of Higher Education) were present, the candidate received the proposal from the Espol´s president, Sergio Flores, who seeks to achieve autonomy.

“I am a high school graduate, and it is an honor to be welcomed by you. I believe in university autonomy, and we are going to give it back. We will create an autonomous accreditation system to be qualified by an independent agency,” he said.

