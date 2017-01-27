Opinions the after presidential debate

Hall A of the Guayaquil Convention Center was the scenario where seven of the eight presidential hopefuls met for the first time. In spite of the refusal of Lenin Moreno, the candidate of the ruling party, eight podiums were arranged on a platform that held the various campaign proposals, as well as a few quarrels among the presidential candidates.

On the night of January 25, 1500, chairs were ready to welcome sympathizers, candidates for the Assembly, leaders, politicians. Before 21:00, when moderator Andrea Bernal started the presentation, attendees walked around the room, took ‘selfies,’ laughed…

Two hours later, at 11:00 p.m., the agitated moods and the euphoria marked the exit of the seven candidates. For example, Cynthia Viteri, dressed in a red suit and dominating a pair of black needle heels, ‘forgot’ to bid farewell to her opponents and headed straight for the ‘mass’ of sympathizers waiting for her. Guillermo Lasso, Paco Moncayo, and Dalo Bucaram also had a bunch of supporters that hoped to congratulate their intervention in the Debate 2017. Paola Vintimilla (Social Christian Party), Maria Mercedes Cuesta (Fuerza Ecuador), Gustavo Larrea (National Agreement for Change), Sylka Sanchez (Adelante, Ecuatoriano, Adelante) and Andres Paez (Creo) make a balance.

