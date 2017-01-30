Alvaro Noboa accompanied candidates from the Guayas and Pichincha provinces

On Friday, January 27, Alvaro Noboa, leader of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, toured Las Orquideas and Los Vergeles areas along with the representative for District 2, Sofia Caiche. The residents asked for urgent help due to the lack of employment and crime.

On Saturday he toured the Sangolquí parish, in the province of Pichincha, where hundreds of supporters were waiting for him with joy.

Sources of employment, lower taxes, social security, credit facilities, economic stability, drug eradication, and the fight against corruption were some of the requests of this Ecuadorian population.