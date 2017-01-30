Cynthia Viteri disseminates her plans for farmers on her tours

Several counties from the provinces of Los Rios, Cañar and Guayas were visited during the weekend by the presidential candidate for the Social Christian Party, Cynthia Viteri.

In Quevedo, Mocache and Quinsaloma she developed activities in which she spread her plan of government to win the elections of February 19.

The candidate referred to the creation of 800,000 jobs to reduce poverty, the reactivation of agriculture, the debt forgiveness of up to $ 5,000 for farmers and fast loans.

In her Twitter account, she spread the images and photos of the warm welcome she received in Quevedo and Manuel de J. Calle. She was accompanied by the aspirants to the Assembly of her party.

Yesterday morning the presidential hopeful went on a caravan tour in La Troncal in Cañar, and then another tour in El Triunfo and Naranjito in the Guayas province.

