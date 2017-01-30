BREAKING NEWS

Ecuadorian migrant makes a claim to President Correa

During the “Cultural Night” held in Milan, President Rafael Correa called an Ecuadorian migrant “sufferer,” the same who asked him to talk about corruption in Ecuador.
“We will talk about it right now. Do not be a sufferer, madam! Don´t be impolite and let me talk, I’ll explain you. Do not make a political propaganda in this act. They are going to be defeated on February 19,” an irritated Correa exclaimed to a woman who could not be seen through the internet transmission, in the framework of his European tour that started on Thursday, and who asked him to talk about corruption.
“There´s no greater corruption than your bank deposits frozen by corrupt bankers like Guillermo Lasso,” Correa said this in reference to the bank holiday decreed in 1999 by President Jamil Mahuad. Lasso was governor of Guayas at then. Months after the bank holiday, he was declared Superminister of Economy for a month.
Correa said that the only corruption case in his party before the Petroecuador case was the Duzac case. But I can no longer explain that to the “lady,” because “she doesn´t remember,” he said.

 


