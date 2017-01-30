Peru offers a ‘reward’ in exchange for information about Carlos P.C.

Since Sunday morning, Carlos P.C. and his son Carlos P.D., both prosecuted for the alleged money laundering offense, which would emerge from acts of corruption within Petroecuador, were included by the authorities of the Ministry of the Interior of Peru in the Rewards Plan “Let them take care of themselves.”

According to a press release from the Peruvian Ministry of Interior, the inclusion comes after Judge Leonardo Ronquillo of the Criminal Unit of Samborondon (Guayas) linked them to the process for money laundering and ordered the pretrial detention.

The Peruvian authorities defined a reward of 25,000 soles (about $ 7,500) for each. The “Let them take care of themselves” plan is currently searching for 1,108 people, including nationals and foreigners, who are wanted for crimes such as homicide, embezzlement, illicit association, extortion, contract killings, and others.

The bulletin explains that they arrived in Peru on December 24 and were detained by Migration, “but they had to be released in the absence of an international arrest warrant.” The arrest warrants against Carlos P. C. and Carlos P. D. were published by the Interpol on December 26.

