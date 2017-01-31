BREAKING NEWS

Alvaro Noboa toured Babahoyo with the Legislators hopefuls

Publicado el 31 Jan 2017
Por :
The rain did not stop the leader of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, Alvaro Noboa, who along with the candidates for Assembly members toured Babahoyo last night.
 
Jenny Lara and Andres Luque are the representatives of Los Ríos province and Sylka Sanchéz, the candidate for National Assemblywoman, presented their proposals in the case of winning the legislative elections on February 19.

 

Noboa visited several micro-entrepreneurs who expressed their dissatisfaction with the abandonment in which they currently are. “The government has fucked us up with so many taxes, they say this is good, but the Ecuadorian people is fucked up. This is a corrupt government that has charged us so many taxes. We can no longer stand this situation,” expressed a desperate Mario Shora, owner of a supply center.
 
Flexible credits, access to decent housing, access to free education, elimination of taxes, elimination of safeguard tariffs, generation of employment, more money, more liquidity, free trade, eradication of drugs and crime were some of the requests of the inhabitants of Babahoyo.


Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Guillermo Lasso focuses these days in Quito after traveling to Macas

Posted On31 Jan 2017

President Rafael Correa reiterates his retirement from politics

Posted On31 Jan 2017

Cynthia Viteri offers autonomy to the Armed Forces and the National Police

Posted On31 Jan 2017

Alvaro Noboa accompanied candidates from the Guayas and Pichincha provinces

Posted On30 Jan 2017

Cynthia Viteri disseminates her plans for farmers on her tours

Posted On30 Jan 2017

Guillermo Lasso offered in Macas to promote the creation of free zones of tourism in the Amazon

Posted On30 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.