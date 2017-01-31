Alvaro Noboa toured Babahoyo with the Legislators hopefuls

The rain did not stop the leader of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, Alvaro Noboa, who along with the candidates for Assembly members toured Babahoyo last night.

Jenny Lara and Andres Luque are the representatives of Los Ríos province and Sylka Sanchéz, the candidate for National Assemblywoman, presented their proposals in the case of winning the legislative elections on February 19.

Noboa visited several micro-entrepreneurs who expressed their dissatisfaction with the abandonment in which they currently are. “The government has fucked us up with so many taxes, they say this is good, but the Ecuadorian people is fucked up. This is a corrupt government that has charged us so many taxes. We can no longer stand this situation,” expressed a desperate Mario Shora, owner of a supply center.