Cynthia Viteri offers autonomy to the Armed Forces and the National Police

The presidential candidate of the Social Christian Party, Cynthia Viteri, assured that in her government she would guarantee the autonomy and the recovery of the institutionality of the Armed Forces and National Police.

These institutions will be the “protectors of rights and freedoms and not an armed wing of the current government,” said Viteri, who also pledged to make effective the payment of $ 440 million the State owes to the Social Security Institute of the Armed Forces (Issfa).

In a press conference in Quito, the candidate offered that the Minister of Defense will be a military man and not a civilian. She also pledged to recover the military high schools.

The police will return to immigration control to curb the delinquency that enters the borders, she stated.



Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/01/31/nota/ 6025291/viteri-ofrece- autonomia-ffaa-policia- nacional