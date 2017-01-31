Guillermo Lasso focuses these days in Quito after traveling to Macas

The CREO-SUMA presidential candidate, Guillermo Lasso, arrived yesterday at a commercial center in Cumbayá for an interview that would be broadcast by social networks and aroused the interest from the people who were at the scene.

When he left, he said he respects the expressions of those who have the opportunity to spread their thoughts through a smartphone. And he would not discuss in this way.

On the contrary, he listens to support messages. “What I see in social networks and all around Ecuador is: I already decided my vote for Lasso,” and with that phrase and received tweets he recorded a video for Facebook in which he asks to share it to capture the undecided voters.

He is sure he will “win the elections on April 2 (date for the second round).”

Today will be his second day of interviews in the capital, after his visit to Morona Santiago on Sunday.



