Delegates from the eight presidential hopefuls agreed on the rules for the 2017 Presidential Dialogue

Publicado el 01 Feb 2017
Por :
 
Representatives of the eight candidates for the Presidency, qualified by the National Electoral Council (CNE), participated this January 31, 2017, in the first preparatory meeting of the Presidential Dialogue 2017.
The event was held at the facilities of Daily El Comercio, in the south of Quito, in the morning and lasted just over two hours. The delegates of political parties and movements knew the details of the organization and the rules established to guarantee a space of mutual respect and where ideas and proposals are given a privileged place.
The representatives of the political parties also participated in drawings to determine the order of participation of each candidate in the different blocks of the Presidential Dialogue, their location on the television set and the hours scheduled for their arrival at El Comercio facilities.

Source: http://www.elcomercio.com/actualidad/delegados-candidatos-reunionpreparatoria-dialogopresidencial-ecuador.html



