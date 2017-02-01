Guillermo Lasso offers international bids for public works

The presidential candidate for the CREO-SUMA alliance, Guillermo Lasso, said yesterday in Quito that, if he wins the elections, he will hold international public tenders to avoid granting “arranged contracts, but so that there´s a fair competition and the best offer wins.”

He also confirmed that he would repeal the Capital Gains Law. “Of course I will because it mainly affects the Ecuadorian middle class. I think it can´t be possible that a family man who has fought in his life to buy a house, when he wants to sell the previous one and buy a better one has to pay and a 75% profit to the Government,” he contended.

Lasso made this explanation during his visit to the wholesale market, in the south of the capital. There he talked about his proposals with merchants, transporters, and customers.

He also confirmed that the agreement with the SUMA movement for the general elections would be maintained.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/02/01/nota/6026332/licitaciones-internacionales-obra-publica-ofrece-lasso