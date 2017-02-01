The voter´s registration is surrounded by doubts

Three state agencies came to the fore of the alleged irregularities that political actors have denounced on the Electoral registry to be used on February 19.

The denunciations speak, for example, of deceased persons who could vote and of an excess of voters – here and abroad – (see chart).

The first to defend itself was the Civil Registry. According to its director, Jorge Troya, the agency has complied with all processes for debugging the population records, which is the basis. He assured that this was audited by the same political organizations that question it today.

With that information, the National Electoral Council (CNE) explained that it built the database that will be used in the elections. President Juan Pablo Pozo said that although this is a perfect electoral registry, the margins of error that remain are within the acceptable limits.

The Ecuadorian Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) joined this actions. According to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the voter´s records has a surplus of 1.6 million people, compared to a population projection made by the INEC, for 2017. The director of this organization, David Vera, responded that comparing the projection with the records is like “comparing cars with apples.”



Source: http://expreso.ec/ actualidad/las-luces-y- sombras-que-rodean-el-padron- electoral-YB1056753