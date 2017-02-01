Volunteer lawyers help migrants at US airports

Last Friday, US President Donald Trump issued a decree on immigration leaving Muslim refugees in a legal limbo.

A restaurant at the John F. Kennedy International Airport became an advisory center where dozens of volunteer attorneys, translators, and others tried to find and free people detained under the new rules.

Trump temporarily suspended the entry into the United States of refugees and individuals with passports from seven predominantly Muslim nations. During the weekend, some travelers were detained for questioning, confusion spread through the air travel system and protesters marched against the measure.

