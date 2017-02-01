BREAKING NEWS

Warmifonias, the five women’s bicycle trip through South America

Publicado el 01 Feb 2017
Por :
The Warmis are preparing for a 10,000-kilometer journey through South America.
Warmi, comes from the Quechua etymology that means “woman,” and phonies from Latin, which means to communicate using the voice. Thus, Warmifonias is the singing, the way of expression of this group of women through the pedals.
This project was born in the city of Quito, Ecuador, and seeks to identify women from six countries in Latin America (Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, and Ecuador) whose actions have contributed to improving the quality of life in their communities.

This trip brings together a group of friends: Sofy, Gene, Paty, Dani and Sofia (yes, there is a namesake in the group) are the adventurers who are going to undertake a trip of almost eight months and of 10,000 km through the main cities and communities of South America in search of these stories of women and warriors.

Source: http://www.larepublica.ec/blog/vida-estilo/2017/02/01/warmifonias-viaje-bicicleta-mujeres-sudamerica/#prettyPhoto



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Volunteer lawyers help migrants at US airports

Posted On01 Feb 2017

Guillermo Lasso offers international bids for public works

Posted On01 Feb 2017

The voter´s registration is surrounded by doubts

Posted On01 Feb 2017

Delegates from the eight presidential hopefuls agreed on the rules for the 2017 Presidential Dialogue

Posted On01 Feb 2017

Quimbita: 30 years of artistic life

Posted On31 Jan 2017

Petroecuador will receive $ 21.7 million from sale of three gas stations in Quito

Posted On31 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.