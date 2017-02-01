Warmifonias, the five women’s bicycle trip through South America

The Warmis are preparing for a 10,000-kilometer journey through South America.

Warmi, comes from the Quechua etymology that means “woman,” and phonies from Latin, which means to communicate using the voice. Thus, Warmifonias is the singing, the way of expression of this group of women through the pedals.

This project was born in the city of Quito, Ecuador, and seeks to identify women from six countries in Latin America (Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, and Ecuador) whose actions have contributed to improving the quality of life in their communities.

This trip brings together a group of friends: Sofy, Gene, Paty, Dani and Sofia (yes, there is a namesake in the group) are the adventurers who are going to undertake a trip of almost eight months and of 10,000 km through the main cities and communities of South America in search of these stories of women and warriors.



