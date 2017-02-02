Alvaro Noboa visited the south of Guayaquil

The leader of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, Alvaro Noboa, toured the Guangala sector in Guayaquil, accompanied by the candidates of the District # 1 of the Guayas province.

The residents issued petitions. “That’s why Ecuadorians because we’re going to win! Vote for us! Go forward Ecuadorians, go forward!” said Alvaro Noboa.

On the other hand, Annabella Azín Noboa and the hopefuls for Legislators of the Azuay province, visited the city of Cuenca Wednesday afternoon. There, she listened to the needs of the inhabitants.